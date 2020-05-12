Family members remember victims of violent crimes with ornaments on Nueces County's Tree of Angels

The holiday season is filled with family traditions.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — For many of us, those center on the Christmas tree, as we hang bright lights and special ornaments that bring back memories of years past.

For some, however, combining tradition with a holiday tree, takes on an added meaning – one they wish they had never come to know.

For the 23rd year now in Nueces County, those who have lost someone to violent crime have been invited to place ornaments in their honor on the Tree of Angels at the Nueces County Courthouse.

The opportunity is made possible by the Coastal Bend Victim Rights Coalition and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

According to Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Putnam, the tree will remain in place for the entire month. "There's a physical reminder that this person did exist, and it just continues to honor them and their memory."

To those families who are affected, each ornament represents more than just a victim; it stands for a life taken out of season.

Diane Riojas came from Austin to remember her brother, Andy, who she says was killed by a drunk driver. For her, visiting this tree is a way to stay connected to him. "We'd come down to spend time with him. He loved to dance, he loved riding his motorcycle."

As with many events during this pandemic, this one took on a different form this year. The traditional evening ceremony has been replaced by a video that will be added to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Facebook page on Thursday, December 10.

While this is the first time some families have made this trip, for others, it serves as a yearly reminder that the memory of someone they love will never die.

