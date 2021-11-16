City of Portland holds 2nd Annual Farley Boat Lighting Contest

Portland residents with a flair for festivities can spice up this city staple with a Christmas Competition!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Garden Club (PAGC) is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Farley Boat Lighting Contest as part of the Port Aransas Light Up campaign.

They will be working in association with Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce and Port Aransas Parks & Recreation for the event.

Awards, sponsored by the PAGC are presented in categories Residential, Business and Condo/RV/Clubs. Any Farley Boat Lighting Contest entrant is eligible to be awarded both the People’s Choice Award and specific category awards.

Residential—1stplace ($100); 2nd place ($50)

Business –1st place ($100); 2nd place ($50)

Condo/RV/Clubs –1st place ($100); 2nd place ($50)

People’s Choice – 1st place ($100); 2nd place ($50)

Our judges for this year are Karen Decker owner of Karen Decker Fitness, Christina “Chrissy” Bell owner of Mrs. Woody’s and Charles Cole. All the judges are excited and are looking forward to seeing all the decorated boats.

Boats will be judged by the following criteria: Originality/Creativity, Overall Presentation, and Attractive Use of Lights and Colors on a scale of 1-10.

Rules:

Must be a genuine Farley Boat - No replicas! Must be decorated in a Christmas Theme; no social or political statements. Must have either lighting in the boat decorations or a spotlight highlighting your boat - viewing and judging will be in the evening. Lights must be left on during the hours of 5:30pm through 8:00pm during the judging period December 5 - 9 and preferable during the entire Light Up campaign Dec. 3 through Jan. 3 for viewing at night. Boat must be visible from the street for touring and judging purposes.

Judging for categories and People’s Choice will be done from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. Winners of the contest will see their names and boats published in the South Jetty Christmas edition.

To enter, fill out and sign the Farley Boat Lighting Contest form. This form does call for name and address so that residents and visitors can come see your decorated Farley Boat. There is no entry fee.

Forms can be found online at portaransasgardenclub.org. E ntry forms can also be picked up at the Chamber’s office 403 W. Cotter Ave., Parks and Rec office, 106 Cut-off Road and the South Jetty office 1726 State Highway 361, Suite A1.

Forms will need to be submitted to either the Chamber or Parks & Rec or emailed to wolfcreektexas@gmail.com by Nov. 30.

The People’s Choice sponsored by the Barron Custom Design will be awarded via voting by the Port A community and will benefit the EMS Toy Roundup. We are very excited to have Barron’s Custom Design as a sponsor this year.

Felicia Foster, owner of Barron’s Custom Design said “The Farley Boat Lighting Contest last year was so much fun, and we wanted to encourage that festive spirt again this year. Our company and family!”

Campaign manager Joe Garza said “Port Aransas Emergency Services Toy Round Up is blessed to have the Garden Club and its many members to help raise money for Christmas gifts for many children in our area.”

Last year the People’s Choice voting raised $1800 to help EMS fulfill all the town’s need for a happy Christmas for all children.

If you or your organization would like to adopt a Farley Boat, there are 8 Boats available through the City. No charge for adoption. Contact Pam Greene at 361-749-4158 or pamg@cityofportaransas.org . We had only two adoptions last year and we are hoping for more.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.