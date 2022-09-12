Reindeer Run to support Bikes for Kids this holiday season

Participants will receive reindeer antlers, a goody bag and a shirt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, one group in town raises money to purchase bikes for kids.

That group is creatively called... Bikes for Kids! This weekend, they are bringing the magic of the holidays with a Reindeer Run and Walk!

The 5K Run and Kids 1K will starts at Brewster St. Icehouse at 1724 Tancahua St. at 8 a.m. Saturday. You can register by clicking here. Participants will receive reindeer antlers, a goody bag and a shirt.

Check out the official 2022 run shirts!!! 😲 You can get your shirt today by signing up for Reindeer run at... Posted by Reindeer Run 5K Corpus Christi on Thursday, November 10, 2022

"We're proud to be part of this local community here in Corpus Christi and give back to the actual people here in South Texas," Flores said of HOT Z95's part in the charity run. "Everything we do throughout the year is all geared towards one purpose, and that is this giveaway at the end of the year."

There will be an after-party at Brewster St. Icehouse.

