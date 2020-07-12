Santa Claus made an early appearance this holiday season on Padre Island.
The Nueces County ESD #2 kicked off the 2020 Christmas float this weekend. The department does this every year.
They spend weeks packing candy bags for the good little girls and boys on Padre Island and in Flour Bluff. They also handed out some presents to the kids.
This year, the group partnered with the La Posada Foundation to collect items that will go to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
