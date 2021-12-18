Santa Crossing! Coastal Bend crossing guard dresses as Santa while guiding kids across the street, safely.

He's making a list, checking it twice... and also makes sure to look both ways before getting your kids across the street.

PORTLAND, Texas — A school crossing guard in Portland is showing some Christmas cheer.

Michael Turner is his name. He donned the Santa outfit, complete with a hat and beard at the intersection of Moore Avenue and Stark Road.

Parents said all of the kids love the crossing guard and this is just another example why.

3News caught up with him as he helped students leaving Andrews Elementary Friday afternoon.

"I love the kids down here. It's fun and puts a smile on their face and it makes me smile,” Turner said.

“He is amazing,” Pam Usher said. “He's that best one I think we have anywhere.”

Aside from helping everyone get safely get from one side of the street to the other, he also passed out candy canes and posed for pictures.

