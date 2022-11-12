Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive.
Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined us live to tell us how the people of Jim Wells County will benefit in this year's Share Your Christmas campaign.
"I want to urge everyone to support the Coastal Bend Food Bank because they enable the rest of us smaller pantries to do what we do," Whitley said.