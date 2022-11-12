Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry

Sharing your Christmas is more than just collecting food – it's about being a good neighbor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive, your donation doesn't go to just anybody. By donating, you directly help feed your neighbors in the Coastal Bend, with donations reaching all the way to smaller communities like Three Rivers.

Linda Culpepper and Tammy Martinez of the Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry joined us live to share the impact that the Share Your Christmas food drive has on Live Oak County.