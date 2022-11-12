Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive, your donation doesn't go to just anybody. By donating, you directly help feed your neighbors in the Coastal Bend, with donations reaching all the way to smaller communities like Three Rivers.
Linda Culpepper and Tammy Martinez of the Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry joined us live to share the impact that the Share Your Christmas food drive has on Live Oak County.
"It's just such a blessing to be a part of [Share Your Christmas], and it would be wonderful for everybody to get involved with their local food banks," said Martinez. "The biggest thing to what we do is just being good neighbors and helping people."