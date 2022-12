Along with a toy drive, the YPCB Holiday Party will offer holiday-themed games and a special mixed drink crafted by Brewster Street Ice House

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter your profession, you're invited to come out to Brewster Street Ice House for reindeer games and charity.

President-elect Kara Rivas of the Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend joined us live to talk about their holiday party that benefits domestic violence survivors via the Purple Door.