South Texas BOO-tanical Garden event continues into Halloween day

Celebrating a Halloween weekend with family friendly fun for all, the South Texas Botanical Gardens reminds all of us that their fall festivities will be continuing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not too late to get your spooky on at the South Texas Botanical Gardens! Although the event started Saturday, Oct. 30th, it's still going on this Halloween Sunday.

This BOO-tanical bash features a parade, costume contests (all ages), hayrides, the Hay Maze, Animal Encounters, photo ops and so much more.

Costumed kiddos, ages 3-11, are treated to half off their ticket price. That's right, coming in costume means kids can visit the garden for just $2.50!

Six-foot social distancing and facemasks are required in indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Please also watch for posted capacity limits.

Weekend activities include:

10:30 am REP-TALES

1:30 pm PARROT TALK

2-ish Kids Parade to Rose Pavilion

2:15 pm Costume Contest with prizes (kids, pets, couples, family)

3:30-5 pm Hayrides, weather permitting

All day Photo Ops, Hay Bale Maze, all exhibits, trails, Play Area

The Botanical Gardens, 8545 S. Staples, is open daily, 9 am to 6 pm. Adult general admission is $9; while seniors age 60 and up, active military, and college students are $7. (Halloween discount is not available on-line.)

For more information, call 361-852-2100. You can also visit their website at stxbot.org.