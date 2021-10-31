South Texas BOO-tanical Garden event continues into Halloween day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not too late to get your spooky on at the South Texas Botanical Gardens! Although the event started Saturday, Oct. 30th, it's still going on this Halloween Sunday.
This BOO-tanical bash features a parade, costume contests (all ages), hayrides, the Hay Maze, Animal Encounters, photo ops and so much more.
Costumed kiddos, ages 3-11, are treated to half off their ticket price. That's right, coming in costume means kids can visit the garden for just $2.50!
Six-foot social distancing and facemasks are required in indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Please also watch for posted capacity limits.
Weekend activities include:
- 10:30 am REP-TALES
- 1:30 pm PARROT TALK
- 2-ish Kids Parade to Rose Pavilion
- 2:15 pm Costume Contest with prizes (kids, pets, couples, family)
- 3:30-5 pm Hayrides, weather permitting
- All day Photo Ops, Hay Bale Maze, all exhibits, trails, Play Area
The Botanical Gardens, 8545 S. Staples, is open daily, 9 am to 6 pm. Adult general admission is $9; while seniors age 60 and up, active military, and college students are $7. (Halloween discount is not available on-line.)
For more information, call 361-852-2100. You can also visit their website at stxbot.org.
