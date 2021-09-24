Shoppers hit Spirit Halloween Store to gear up for spooky season

The shop is taking special precautions to make sure customers can enjoy their Halloween safe from COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Coastal Bend residents enjoy the first bit of cool weather at the start of Autumn, they're also ready to hit the local Spirit Halloween store to prepare for their favorite holiday.

In fact, the Halloween store was already seeing customers this Friday.

Kylie Starry isn’t the only Halloween fan who gets excited at the sight of a Spirit Halloween store. Starry loves the holiday so much, she became the manager of the Flour Bluff location. However due to COVID-19, she said safety is her top priority.

"Every night we do our basic sanitizing, spraying down the merch, wiping our counters, asking everyone to swipe their own cards and do their own transactions,” Starry said.

According to Starry, they are also extending the time frame that customers can return or make exchanges.

"This year we aren’t allowed to try on costumes," Starry said. "Last year was the same way due to COVID-19.”

Shoppers like Veronica Canales said they are grateful for the safety measures so they can enjoy their favorite time of year with peace of mind.

"To me this is my Christmas, so I enjoy it,” Canales said. “I love that everything is opened back up so we can enjoy ourselves. We are getting a little closer to normalcy and it's exciting."