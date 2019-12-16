CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today students over at Our Lady of Perpetual Help sang Christmas carols to help spread holiday cheer among the disabled community.

The idea was originally just supposed to be Isabella Avolio's service project. little did she know how many people would want to get involved.

The 7th grader was asked to come up with a community project for the National Junior Honor Society last year, she didn't hesitate with what she wanted to do.

She has a passion for singing and when given the opportunity to bring a smile to someone's face, she takes it. But she didn't do it alone. Students from her school volunteered to join.

This year, that tradition lives on. Students got together this afternoon to go over to homebound parishioners to sing. Their grand mission? To bring joy.

"The looks on their faces and the discussions that they have afterwards...You just can't top that." Said Principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Diane Martinez.

The students reached 12 homes with two groups of students including Isabella.

Some of the songs they sang included Away In The Manger, Silent Night and other holiday themed carols.

When she was asked why she does this, she said she just wanted people to feel and know that they are cared for.