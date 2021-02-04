x
Easter Sunrise Passion Play happening Sunday at Cole Park

The event tells the story of Jesus' life, death and resurrection.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 78th Easter Sunrise Passion Play has been approved by the City of Corpus Christi to present the event at the Cole Park amphitheater.

According to a spokesperson for the annual production, the event tells the story of Jesus' life, death and resurrection. It will be narrated by Debra Scott-Brown.

The play is set to begin April 4 at 7 a.m.

Families can sit together, but social distancing is encouraged. Organizers ask that you wear your mask until you get seated.

