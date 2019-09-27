CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Halloween quickly approaches, trick-or-treaters will have their bright colored pumpkins, buckets, and pails filled with candy. Are you dishing out the kind of candy your trick-or-treaters love?

Nationwide sales data was gathered from 2007 to 2018 for every state and compiled by CandyStore.com, and it is no surprise that everyone has their favorites and least favorites. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were Texas' top choice, with Starburst coming in second, and Sour Patch Kids coming in third.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. It is estimated that 95-percent of those celebrating the holiday will be purchasing treats. The average American spends $25 on Halloween candy. Research shows that online candy sales are on the rise because people realize they can save money and time.

You can check out an interactive map of the U.S. and see what people in other states prefer.

Do the top picks in your state surprise you?

