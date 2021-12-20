'The Forgotten Corner': the small RV park near Robstown continues to keep the Christmas spirit alive

3News introduced you to the residents of a mobile home park located on the outskirts of Robstown. One year later we find out not much has changed.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As we prepare for the holidays, we thought it would be a good idea to check in on some folks we first reported on about this time last year.

It was a story we titled: "The Forgotten Corner."

We introduced you to the residents of a mobile home park located on the outskirts of Robstown. One year later we find out not much has changed.

Their spirits, however, are as positive as ever and their hope for a blessed Christmas is just as strong.

In today's "Mi Gente" segment, the meaning of Christmas from a most humbling perspective.

"The thing that I like about Christmas is, It's God's birthday, and you get presents."

For 7-year-old, soon to be 8-year-old Scarlette Marie Riffel, Christmas truly is the happiest time of the year.

"Sometimes I feel like sharing with people," she said.

Perhaps the joy of the season rubs off from her father.

“Ever since I was a kid, Christmas has always been a big thing to me,” Wade Lyons said.

We first met Wade and little Scarlette on a cold and windy day in 2020, when we happened upon this small community, tucked away just off Highway 44 near Robstown.

It was here we learned of the residents' true love of this time of year and the reality of their lives.

"A lot of the kids that are here, they don’t have a whole lot. I try to give what I can. Mostly, I do the decorating," Lyons said.

"I’ve got Mr. and Mrs Claus, with frosty,” he showed. Well that was a doghouse from the dogs we used to have, but now it's her play house and then we just built the little shed here,” he said.

Wade said the creativity to decorate is only limited by his imagination. He shared the story of his animated Santa Claus.

"That guy I bought at Walmart; he was broken. I had to take a piece of wood and put it up in there. I screwed a dowel onto it and dropped it into the peg, works perfectly. I always try to make people happy, bring joy into their life when I can.”

Wade tells 3News many families have moved out of the park, but others have taken their place and with them the same hopes and dreams of a Merry Christmas.

"It's Christmas,” resident Mike Folgado said. “It's, it's, it's celebrating the day of Christ's birth."

Folgado remembers the outpouring of generosity after we aired our first report last year.

"It was really awesome,” he said. “I mean, it was great all those kids got those presents. It was so awesome to see their faces you know just lit up with joy."

The true meaning of Christmas, tucked away in a small corner of Nueces County, that if only for a day was anything but forgotten.

"I always say thank you, I always pray every night and day,” Scarlette said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.