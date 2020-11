This year, the giveaway was transformed into a drive-thru pickup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Thanksgiving tradition played out in Robstown and other parts of the Coastal Bend despite the coronavirus pandemic.

One giveaway in particular was the annual Thomas J. Henry event. This year, it was transformed into a drive through pickup.

Thousands of turkeys were handed out courtesy of TJH.

