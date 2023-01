The Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, is a holiday that Catholics celebrate across the world – especially Latinos.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you call them kings, wise men, reyes or magos, there's one thing that's for certain if you're a Latino: you and la familia are going to celebrate them on January 6th!

Barbi and Rudy broke down what Three Kings Day is about and how people celebrate the holiday with a special Rosca de Reyes cake.