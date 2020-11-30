Annual toy drive for Driscoll Children's Hospital experiencing shortcomings due to the pandemic

Texas Toyz is one of the drop off locations for the Young Heroes of the Guard Christmas Toy Round Up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus has consumed most of 2020. Spring break, summer and now the holidays, just haven't been the same.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their paycheck.

"A lot of jobs, from what I'm reading on New York Times, is that some jobs are being eliminated and so people find themselves not having a job to go back to," said Patrick Gesner of the Salvation Army.

With not as much money to spend, local traditional toy drives are getting a direct impact. Dean Fritsch is the owner of Texas Toyz. He said slowly, COVID-19 is shifting the holiday spirit that usual floods through his door around this time.

"I've been doing this for 21 years so I've gotta say this is the worst I've ever seen in-store traffic, especially on Black Friday weekend," said Fritsch.

Texas Toyz is one of the drop off locations for the Young Heroes of the Guard Christmas Toy Round Up. All the toys that are donated go to the patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Dean said fewer purchases from his store or other toy stores means fewer donations for those kids.

With less than a month away from Christmas and a nearly empty donation box, Dean wants to remind the Coastal Bend that this Christmas is about remembering what we do have and not about what we don't have. Donating one gift can make all the difference.

"It makes you feel good and I mean that's what the holidays are about -- giving," said Fritsch.

Texas Toyz will be accepting toys all the way until 5 p.m. on December 20. Click here for more.

