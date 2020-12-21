Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital receive generous holiday toy donation

The children were invited to the auditorium of the hospital to pick out their favorite items.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital took time to choose what they wanted from among hundreds of donated toys.

The children were invited to the auditorium of the hospital to pick out their favorite items. These gifts were all donated by Dr. Shawn Taher, the founder of Toys Fore Kids.

Dr. Taher is a chiropractor out of Houston. He chooses a different hospital each year to host the toy drive.

He and his family started the tradition 12 years ago. He said when it comes to the holidays, it is important to remember the ones who may not get to experience them from home.

"A lot of kids are at home by the fire place waiting for Santa to come in, a lot of these kids don't have the opportunity to do that right now and we just want to bring them a little happiness and joy," Dr. Taher said.

Dr. Taher said he sees events like this as necessary for not only the children of DCH, but for our community as well.

