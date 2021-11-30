Nueces County District Attorney's Office holds 24th annual Tree of Angels ceremony

This celebration of life and loved ones is back in person at last. Bring an ornament of your choosing decorated to represent the memory of the departed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Come down to the Nueces County Courthouse for this event commemorating the dearly departed of the coastal bend. For those new to the Tree of Angels ceremony, please bring an ornament of your choosing decorated to represent the memory of your loved one.

These ornaments will hang on the tree throughout the month of December in the Courthouse. The Nueces County District Attorney's Office will continue to store these ornaments for the next year, or you are welcome to retrieve your ornament by the end of December.

The event takes place Monday, Dec. 6th, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. The gathering and tree will be at the Nueces County Courthouse Central Jury Room, 901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.

Please contact Sharra Rodriguez with any questions at (361)-888-0585.

