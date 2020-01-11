x
Drive-thru trick or treating at Whataburger Field

Hundreds of families showed up to Whataburger Field for the annual Halloween with the Hooks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year, Halloween with the Hooks took on a different form as the Corpus Christi Hooks hosted a drive-thru trick or treat giveaway.

Hundreds of families showed up to Whataburger Field.

