Tuba Christmas held at Plains Capital Bank

Sure, you've heard 'Carol of the Bells' hundreds of times. But have you ever heard it on dozens of Tubas?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tradition like no other, tuba players gathered at the 'Plains Capital Bank' building lobby to play alongside each other in a unique ensemble.

Ordinarily, you don't see just a symphony of tuba players and that's why 'Tuba Christmas' is so special in communities across the country, including in the Coastal Bend.

This is a great tradition, basically tubas and euphoniums rarely get to play together, especially in orchestras so this is the one time of year we can all get together and just have fun and play music together,” Dan Sipes, Music Professor from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi said.

“There are hundreds of people from all over the world and some people travel for these. “We have people here from Louisiana, we have one person that was originally up in North Dakota and of course, lots of local people. They start early, sometimes as early as the seventh grade, and we have people in their 80s and 90s.”

Tuba Christmas performances have been going on in Corpus Christi for 31 years. For updates, you can always follow the group on their Facebook page.

