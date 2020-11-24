This is when you should mail or ship gifts this holiday season

Don't be tardy with your Christmas gifts. Get it boxed and shipped on time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx are asking consumers to get ahead of the holiday rush by shipping your presents early this year.

Just like everything since March, things could be slowed because of COVID-19 pandemic.

All three shipping services recommend sending packages with ground shipping by Dec. 15.

Here are the recommended dates you should ship packages to your loved ones this holiday season.

Postal Service

For standard ground shipping through the Post Office, packages must be shipped by December 15th to make it by Christmas. First Class must be sent by Dec.18th. Priority packages need to be sent by Dec.19 followed by priority express on Dec. 23.

According to USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase on Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

If you're concerned about safety and long lines for shipping those packages, the Postal Service says they've got more services than ever available online at USPS.com, including free, next day package pick-up.

UPS

For UPS, deadlines are similar. Be sure to send you gifts by Dec.15 for ground. Six days later on Dec. 21 is the deadline for for 3-day select. Packages sent by 2nd day air are due Dec. 22. December 23 is the deadline for next day air.

If you send gifts after those dates, there's no guarantee they'll make it on time.

FedEx

If you're shipping FedEx, packages need to be sent by Dec. 15th for ground, Dec. 22 for 2-day and Dec. 23 for overnight shipping.