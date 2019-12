SAN ANTONIO — The US Postal Service is preparing for the holidays by extending its hours at several locations throughout the city.

Extended hours at designated offices will run between Dec. 13 and 23:

Airport Mail Facility

10250 John Saunders 78246

8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Mon-Fri

8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Saturdays

1 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sundays

Cedar Elm

5837 De Zavala Rd 78249

8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays

Encino Park

20403 Encino Ledge 78258

8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays

General Mail Facility

10410 Perrin Beitel Rd 78284

8a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays

Heritage

702 Richland Hills 78245

8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays

Leon Valley

6825 Huebner Rd 78238

8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Mon-Fri

8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays

Lockhill

12951 Huebner Rd 78230

8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays

Thousand Oaks

15610 Henderson Pass 78232

8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays

Customers can check online or call 1.800.ASK.USPS for hours at specific Post Offices.