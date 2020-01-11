Dia de los Muertos drive-thru event happening in Kingsville on Nov. 2. Submit your photos here!

Families can still celebrate the special holiday, while staying safe and distant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular holiday when we set up an altar with a photo of a loved one who's no longer here.

"To honor and remember our loved ones, and we celebrate, and of course that during this time of day of the day is when our loved ones come back," Funeral Director Mari Moreno said.

Moreno said she couldn't put the holiday on hold because this year she saw first hand the surplus of COVID deaths that came through the funeral door. She knows how hard it was on families who couldn't be with their loved ones during the last moments.

"We felt like because of that, it was even more important to honor our loved ones this year during Day of the Dead to really just bring an awareness to what we've been dealing with during all of this time," Moreno said.

She added that the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary will be hosting a drive-thru event and an ofrenda will be set up. This way, families can still celebrate the special holiday, while staying safe and distant.

"Guide them through and give everybody a moment to stop and reflect at the alter with all the pictures of the loved ones," Moreno said.

Moreno believes the holiday isn't only about those of yesterday, but the life they left for us to share together.

"It's also a symbol of all of the new life and new journeys that we're about to embark on too as well," Moreno said.

Pictures of loved ones will be accepted until the day of the event.

When: November 2

November 2 Where: 298-182 FM 1356, Kingsville, TX 78363

298-182 FM 1356, Kingsville, TX 78363 Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Email photos to: turcottepiperevents@gmail.com

