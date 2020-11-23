Free disposal of used cooking oil courtesy of the Corpus Christi Water Division

Free grease containers will be available for curbside pickup Monday through Friday at the Water Utilities building on Holly Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you happen to be cooking a turkey this year, don't forget to properly dispose of your fats, oils and grease.

The Corpus Christi Water Utilities Department is teaming up with Solid Waste Services to offer residents free disposal of used cooking oil.

They are asking that you not rinse "FOG" down the drain as it can harden the pipes and cause sewage overflows and backups in in your home.

Free grease containers will be available for curbside pickup Monday through Friday at the Water Utilities building on Holly Road.

2726 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

