The enzymes in SLF-100 have been proven to be an effective antagonist for pythium. Hydrolytic enzymes like cellulase and glucanase have been known to combat the pythium fungus. For most, dealing with pythium can be difficult and can result in a complete loss of crops. While some have found yet another use for SLF-100 and saved the life of their plants.

Pythium, the fungus that can wreak havoc on your plants root system, affects first the root tips which are necessary for nutrient and water uptake. Species of Pythium can be found in just about every soil, field, crop, greenhouse and even soilless potting mixes. Pythium is also easily transferred from dirty tools, pots, flats, your pets feet and dirty hands. Fungus nats and shoreflys have also been found to move pythium. If your roots are brown or grey or if your seedlings are dying by damping off, you most likely have a species of pythium affecting your plants. P. aphanidermatum and P. irregulare are the enemies of the ebb and flow system because they can form a swimming spore that can move in water. Pythium ultimum is mostly associated with sand and soil. It really doesn’t matter what species of pythium you have since they all do damage to your plants.

Cellulase and glucanase are hydrolytic enzymes that work on the cell wall of pythium therefore weakening the pathogen and eventually destroying it. Utilizing the enzymes in SLF-100 in soil or hydroponics and especially ebb and flow on a weekly basis will ensure the health of your system. If you haven’t been using SLF-100 as a maintenance and preventative tool and have noticed the effects of pythium the sooner you deal with the problem the better off you will be. Bumping up the application of SLF-100 to 3 teaspoons per gallon of water or even direct application by top feeding may help severe cases. The lack of preventative measures like the enzymes in SLF-100 or neglect will result in a failed crop. You must get on top of pythium and fast.