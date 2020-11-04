CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Backyard chickens are highly useful for a sustainable garden. South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us on First Edition Weekend with tips for home gardeners.

The benefits of backyard chickens are;

-Egg laying factory.

-Can help dispose of food scraps primarily from grains.

-Natural root tillers do you to their natural ability of scratching the ground and pecking.

-When used with scratch egg layer feed they can do the route the surface area while fertilizing.

-Egg shells can be composted as well as their wast and feathers.

Remember, there are rules in the city for how many chickens you can raise within city limits and no roosters. Check with your city for the rules.

