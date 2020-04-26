CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On South Texas Gardener, we discuss more with Gabriel Vega about different forms of fertilizer and when to use them. Fertilizers have greatly increased in popularity in recent years. They can be either ground applied or foliar applied. Liquids can be broadcast, used in a band application at planting and as mid-season sidedress. When foliar applied, the plant nutrients are absorbed through the leaves and are more readily available for plant use than if ground applied. However, the availability of foliar applied nutrients is short-lived and not continuous for the rest of the growing season. Foliar applications are a good way to correct mid-season deficiencies or supplement soil applied nutrients.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: