CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What is better than free plants? Many common garden plants root easily from cuttings, giving you full-grown plants in half the time it takes to start from seed. Our South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega stopped by to explain.

Otherwise known as propagation, plant cuttings can be rooted and multiplied a couple different ways. Rooting plant cuttings can be super simple—with a little help from a rooting hormone, of course.

Supplies for Cuttings

• Sharp knife or pruning shears

• Containers for potting up the cuttings

• Potting mix, perlite, vermiculite, or sand

• Rooting hormone

Step 1: Cut Off a Section of Stem

To make your cuttings, select healthy growth that's 3 to 6 inches long. Try to make a sharp cut; mashing the stems may make it more difficult for the shoots to develop new roots. This is why i suggest using a strait clean razor.

Step 2: Remove the Lower Leaves

Clip off the leaves on the lower half of the shoot so you have a bare stem to insert into your potting mix. Then, if you want, dip the end of your stem in rooting hormone. This helps many cuttings root more quickly.

Step 3: Pot Up Your Cutting

Immediately pot up your cutting in moist potting mix, sand, perlite, or vermiculite. Keep your cutting humid by loosely wrapping it in clear plastic or keeping it under a cloche.

Some plants root more quickly than others, so be patient. On average, it takes a month or two for your cuttings to root and become established enough that you can plant them.

Tips for Plant Cuttings

• Early morning is usually the best time to take cuttings because the plant usually has the most moisture at this time.

• Keep cuttings cool and moist until you've potted them up. Avoid exposing the cuttings to direct sun if you can.

• Many plant cuttings root faster if they're kept warm and humid, so misting the cuttings frequently can help them grow.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: