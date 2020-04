CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know plants can help improve your health just by being in your home? South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us on 3News First Edition Weekend to tell us more.

It’s true – a 1989 NASA experiment found that certain indoor plants can improve the air quality in a home by absorbing chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde from the air. The research found that a number of different houseplants could act as natural air filters.

