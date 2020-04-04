CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several different lights to choose from When considering a indoor Gardening light But is there really any difference and what would be the best one to start with?

What is the best lighting if you're starting an indoor garden? We asked those questions of our South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega.

Among the questions we asked how intense or bright is the light from a grow light? Will There be any special equipment needed when working in or around the grow light? What about electricity cost?

What would be the best plants to grow underneath LED or fluorescent lighting during this time? Fast growing herbs and leafy greens.

What is the best way to get maximum use out of your indoor LED or fluorescent grow light?

Supplemental lighting for outdoor plants can be used to grow a variety of leafy greens as well as the vegetative cycle for heavy blooming in fruiting varieties.

Plus indoor gardening is a incredible learning experience that puts more control and understanding in the gardeners hands. Hear more in the video posted above.

