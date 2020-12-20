South Texas Gardener - insect frass

Alternative protein sources are becoming more important for sustainable food production systems, with consumers looking for more environmentally friendly products and lower impacts on animal welfare. Production of insect protein and lipids is seen as one solution, as insects can convert organic residues from food and feed side streams with high efficiency into valuable food and feed products. Furthermore, this allows for the re-use of valuable nutrients and, therefore, the development of a circular economy in agriculture.



In this context, the frass by-product of this conversion, which is a mixture of the original feed source of the insects, their feces, and exoskeletons, needs to be considered and evaluated. As a type of insect manure, frass can function as a plant fertilizer or soil amendment, thereby contributing to closing nutrient cycles and improving soil and plant quality. Due to the presence of potentially plant growth-promoting components, such as chitin, frass may actually be more valuable than “just” a nutrient source for plants and may even act as a plant strengthener.