CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Growing your own food can be a daunting task if you don't know how to go about it.

South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega sat down with us with some starter tips.

There are many reasons some would want to spend any time growing there own food instead of simply going to the store or ordering out.

That includes freshness, taste and cost.

The first steps include planning your garden layout and deciding which fruits and veggies are easiest to grow in our South Texas climate.

One of the tips includes using pots or trays to start growing your food items.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: