CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hydroponic and vertical gardens for the at home gardener. A great way to transform what may have been a " too small a space to grow" into a beautiful vertical garden. South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us to talk about easy ways to start such a garden indoors or out.

Vega pointed out it's easy, a great use of space, visually interesting, first in spaces with limited floor space and can be incorporated with an energy saving led grow light.

