CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hydroponic and vertical gardens for the at home gardener. A great way to transform what may have been a " too small a space to grow" into a beautiful vertical garden. South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega joined us to talk about easy ways to start such a garden indoors or out.
Vega pointed out it's easy, a great use of space, visually interesting, first in spaces with limited floor space and can be incorporated with an energy saving led grow light.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Who owns this toolbox? Investigators in Aransas Pass believe answer could be key in case of woman found dead in box
- Texas A&M student may have 2019 novel coronavirus, university says
- Woman, child hospitalized after rollover accident on I-37 near Joe Fulton Corridor
- Utah woman's stepkids saw her topless. She may have to register as sex offender