CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most gardeners plant their vegetables in the spring to harvest in late spring to early summer. In most areas of Texas, it is possible to have a fall vegetable garden also, but it will need to be managed somewhat differently than a spring garden. South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega outlines how to set up a fall garden and what root innoculants are and how to use them.

