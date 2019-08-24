CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega stopped by to explain what most gardeners in our area need for their plants to grow.

That includes using a PH meter and how it helps people understand their soil and how to improve it.

Vega also says there are several techniques to keep your plants properly watered. They include extra mulch, and moisturizing agents like clay to keep the moisture in the soil. South Texas Gardener airs every Saturday morning.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: