Houston couple converts toy hauler into hotel suite on wheels

As COVID-19 restrictions change our lives, Franceska McCaughan and Martin Ostermann have decided to travel the U.S. while working remotely.

HOUSTON — As COVID-19 travel restrictions continue to keep many of us at home, some of us are probably wondering when we’ll finally get to disconnect and spend some time on the road.

While this question has no definitive answer, one Houston couple took it upon themselves to design a custom hotel suite on wheels and take it with them.

Franceska McCaughan and Martin Ostermann both have a background in hotel and restaurant management. They each run their own business, and being able to work remotely has always been a big priority for them.

McCaughan, who runs a floral design company and has adapted to the pandemic by temporarily shifting her business to online courses, believes that interacting with people from around the globe can be mutually beneficial. The couple is currently driving across the U.S. and stopping at various places along the road.

"It’s a great way to open a conversation," she said. "They will ask me things such as, 'What is your destination and how will you make that work? How do you get that much time off? Is this something I can afford?'"

Being an inspiration to people that maybe don’t have the time or resources to take a two- to four-week trip is important to her because she believes the power of dialogue can help people set and achieve their own goals – whether that be traveling or starting your own business.

Ostermann, who runs a travel consulting company, recognizes the value of building from the ground up and taking matters into his own hands. Together, and with some ingenuity, they converted a toy hauler into a hotel room so they can safely enjoy time together while traveling through a country where COVID-19 restrictions can vary from state to state.