Huge yellow letters meant to inspire fill San Antonio's downtown streets

SAN ANTONIO — A message meant to inspire is now painted boldly in the center of downtown San Antonio. The huge yellow letters fill several downtown streets.
Andrea Vocab Sanderson, San Antonio's Poet Laureate, says she hopes this painted poem will inspire hope, joy and expectancy of good things to come.
Take a look at the artwork here:
She says volunteers spent several hours working on it with streets blocked off around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Jubilant exuberant is the melanin of our skin; from despair we have arisen. During this season a lot of people are feeling a sense of despair and hopelessness; they are feeling downtrodden. This poem speaks to the fact that people need to understand that you've already arisen from despair. You need to see yourself out of; sometimes you have to speak the things you don't necessarily feel eternally, so this poem is prophetic, it's a proclamation, it's a charge ,it's letting people know they can rise. It's time to have some hope and joy and expectancy of good things to come," the poem says.Sanderson says it's been in the works for one to two months.
They and everyone who travels through downtown San Antonio will see this message.