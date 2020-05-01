SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hundreds gathered at Scarborough High School Sunday, to celebrate the life of Jim Pearson.

"You all remember him for his red coat and Christmas trees," said his son Rob Pearson.

The 82-year-old was stabbed to death outside his Scarborough home last month.

"Obviously this was a terrible event and it tore people up," said Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton.

Despite the tragedy, people showed support for the family, while they laughed and cried together.

"He always told me hey listen, I don't care if you know what's right. I don't care if you know what mom is telling you is wrong, if your mother says the sky is purple the sky is purple. The end. Your mom is always right," said Rob Pearson.

Pearson owned Beech Ridge Farm where he sold Christmas trees. His friends said he was a staple in the community and was quick-witted.

"Kind of a jokester. You would have to read between the lines when he said something," said friend Charlie Dickinson.

"He had a big heart. Sometimes [he] might not want you to know that. He was the kind of guy that could fix anything, could build anything, make anything," said Chief Moulton.

Although many said they are still shocked and heartbroken about what happened, they said everyone rallying together, brings a little comfort during this difficult time.

