Incarnate Word Academy partners with Gulf Coast Humane Society to provide stress dogs for students

This sweet event not only served as a stress reliever for students but also for the dogs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy and the Gulf Coast Humane Society joined forces today to help students relieve some stress during exam season.



Today's stress reliever was therapy dogs! Our Simoné Simpson got the chance to hang out with some students and their new furry friends.

Students today received a nice break from their testing.

They were welcomed with a wagging tail and doggy kisses from dogs like Jake. He's an 8-month-old hound mix who is also available for adoption.

Cierra Barela with the Gulf Coast Humane Society says events like these give dogs available for adoption the chance to socialize.



"Their personality when they come back from events like that you really do see a change in it and it makes us happy that we can go on the community and get them socialized and you know, interact with different people," Barela said.