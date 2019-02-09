CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of people like to beat the heat on Labor Day with a cold one, but that wouldn't be possible without the distributors. Ones like Andrews Distributing.

Andrews has been a family-owned business for over 40 years and even expanded across Texas. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is one of their busiest seasons. They are up about 20% of their usual volume.

The distribution center currently holds about 250,000 cases of beer with over 700 different brands.

