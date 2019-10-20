CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII-TV is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration this coming Saturday for our bi-annual Drug Takeback Day.

The public is invited to stop by and get rid of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The goal is to keep unwanted drugs out of the hands of abusers, children, and teens.

It will all be happening at our studios at 5001 S.P.I.D., Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Drug Takeback Day, visit KIII-TV's website at /article/news/2019-drug-take-back-day-event/503-1e0251b4-872e-49d0-8b00-38c891665823

