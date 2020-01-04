CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some parents who are considered essential workers, it can be difficult finding a daycare that is still open.

KinderCare wants parents to know they are taking extra precautions for the safety of the kids, and are staying open to help those who are still working through this pandemic.

"We are checking everyone's temperature at the door., we are staggering drop off and pick up times so that there's not a lot of people congregating together, and we have that social distancing in effect," Center Director Chrystal Wilkey said.

Wilkey says they want to do what's right for the people who are working on the front line. Right now they're waiving all registration fees.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: