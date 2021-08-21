KISD sets temporary mask mandate in all school facilities

According to KISD the mandate is set to go into effect Aug. 23, however the action will automatically expire after a 45-day period.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District released a statement on their Facebook page approving a temporary mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

After the 45-day period the mandate can be extended or suspended depending on Board action. The temporary mandate also applies to all KISD campuses, school buses and facilities.

Here are the following policies that KISD Board of Trustees will be adopting.

All students, faculty, and visitors must properly wear a face mask at all times while indoors Kingsville Independent School District facilities.

All occupants of Kingsville Independent School District vehicles, including buses, must properly wear a face mask if there is more than one occupant in the vehicle.