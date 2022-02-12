Leave a Legacy race raises funds for foster kids in the Coastal Bend

As part of the Agape Ranch program, this annual fundraiser took place Saturday morning, raising awareness and money for kids in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch held its annual 'Leave a Legacy' 5k and 10k run Saturday morning at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. The event's goal is to raise awareness for the great need of foster families in the Coastal Bend.

There, two hundred and eighty registered runners and walkers of all ages rallied behind the group's fundraiser event.

They helped to bring attention to and raise money for foster, adoption-ready, aged-out, or vulnerable children, youth, and families.

The event kicked off around 8 in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 12 and hosted several categories of races. Adults could take part in a 5k or a 10k, while students K-12 had their own 5k to enjoy. There was also a 1k fun run for everyone!

The organization's goal is to build a full neighborhood for foster children to have a stable, welcoming community where they can belong. They help to provide homes for children who have aged out of foster care, but are still in need.

This yearly event is a big step towards raising money to this end. If you're interested in the project you can visit their website at agaperanch.org.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.