The work was created for National Pumpkin Day!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of National Pumpkin Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio showed off their huge piece of artwork.

Their master model builder, Kevin, spent 75 hours designing and building Texas's largest LEGO pumpkin.

The pumpkin stands at seven and a half feet tall, and it's also seven and a half feet wide.

Take a look at the build: