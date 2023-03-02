Let's Glow event looks to inspire students

Students can get their glow on during Solomon Coles High School’s C3 Extravaganza happening on Tuesday, February 7 from 9:30am-12:30pm, during 2nd-4th periods.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — C3 stands for Career, College, and Community and provides students the ability to learn and meet local college representatives, industry professionals, trade schools, military recruiters, and community organizations all in one place.

Teachers and staff are focused on preparing students for life after graduation and want this event to motivate students to seek post-secondary opportunities and fulfilling employment with local industry leaders.

For more information, students can contact Post-secondary Success Advisor, Kimberly Head at 361-878-7380.

