Local churches providing "Ashes to Go" for a pandemic-safe Ash Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ash Wednesday is here! This Christian holiday commemorates the beginning of the 40-day season of Lent, and part of the celebration includes placing ash on worshipers' foreheads or hands.
As a way to keep people safe, several Corpus Christi churches are offering drive-through "Ashes-To-Go," where worshipers can remain in their cars and still receive these marks.
Churches offering the service include:
All Saints' Episcopal Church from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church who will be offering ashes to go in the Sunrise Mall Parking Lot from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
