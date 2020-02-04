CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though lots of folks in South Texas are struggling to get through these difficult times, one thing remains constant, and that is the effort by so any to make a positive difference to do something to help people they don't even know.

The sewing machines are still running at Titan Support Systems, where normally they'd be used to sew fabrics for strength and power lifting equipment.

Pete Macias, the President of the Titan Support Systems is finding a way to give back. "This is not an N95, it's not a guarantee that it's going to stop everything, but the idea is that it offers some protection," Macias said. "If you're wearing one and I'm wearing one then it's going to reduce the risk

Face masks - a hot commodity these days and although the ones being created by Macias and his team are not the medically approved N95 respirators, he says they could still be used to help as a precaution.

"Very sturdy, very heavy high-quality spandex and we made the body from that," Macias said. "We put a pocket in it and then we inserted the non-woven material, we have thousands of yards of this in stock and it was just sitting here so with this idea we came up with a new product."

Macias says he wanted to find a way to contribute to the community to keep his staff on the payroll.

"Without this, you know we're trying to do whatever we can to keep them employed so yeah we're making a best effort," Macias added.

Macias also says you can go online here to order a mask and you can also pick up one here in Corpus Christi; they're offering curbside pick up.

