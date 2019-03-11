CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi resident Mark McNamara participated this morning in the New York City Marathon. The NYC marathon began just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, as thousands of runners filled the busy streets.

Dr. Mark McNamara is a professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and is the owner of Transformation Scuba. McNamara graduated from Tuloso Midway High School and then TAMUCC.

McNamara ran a whopping 26.2 miles around New York City this morning during the marathon.

Family and friends were able to cheer him on by sending text messages that appeared on billboards surrounding NYC.

McNamara trained for the marathon starting in the summer season and reached an impressive time of 4 hours and 22 minutes for the 26.2-mile run.

The family and friends of McNamara are extremely proud of his commitment, determination, and hard work.

"To believe it is to achieve it. We can build communities and better lives. We can be inspiring and lead by example. We can let passion fuel absolutely everything we do. We can aim high while appreciating what’s within reach. We can create, collaborate, and grow. We believe we can change the world through running", stated marathon officials.

For more information on the New York City Marathon, please visit their website at https://www.nyrr.org/

